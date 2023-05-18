Closures on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway beginning next Friday

In order to complete maintenance on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (LINC), the City of Hamilton will be closing the LINC in the eastbound and westbound direction for three days beginning on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The eastbound closure will be in effect from Golf Links Rd to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp leaving the eastbound LINC, and the westbound closure will be in effect from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Rd. While working in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 on-ramps and the Rousseaux St off-ramp will be maintained with access available from the Mohawk Rd on-ramp. The Golf Links Rd on-ramp will be closed.

The maintenance work will include:

Spot resurfacing and asphalt repairs

Sections of mill and pave

Graffiti removal

Bridge and signage repairs

Pavement markings

Ditching

Catch basin cleaning

Vegetation maintenance

Dates for the work are weather permitting, however at this time are planned for:

Eastbound Friday, May 26 at 8 am until Monday, May 29 at 4 am

Friday, May 26 at 8 am until Monday, May 29 at 4 am Westbound Friday, May 26 at 10 am until Monday, May 29 at 4 am

Given the nature of the work, these dates may change depending on weather. Updates will be posted at www.hamilton.ca/lincmaintenance and on Twitter @CityofHamilton.

Traffic is expected to increase during this maintenance weekend, and motorists should allow extra time and follow detour signs.

The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as we complete these important infrastructure repairs and maintenance.



SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON