Closures on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway beginning Thursday, May 26, 2022

HAMILTON, ON – In order to complete maintenance on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (LINC), the City of Hamilton will be closing the LINC in the eastbound and westbound direction beginning on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11 pm until Monday, May 30 at 4 am.

The eastbound closure will be in effect from Golf Links Rd to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp leaving the eastbound LINC, and the westbound closure in effect from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Rd. While working in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 on-ramps and the Rousseaux St off-ramp will be maintained with access available from the Golf Links/Mohawk Rd on-ramps.

The maintenance work will include:

Spot resurfacing and asphalt repairs

Bridge and signage repairs

Pavement markings

Ditching

Catch basin cleaning

Vegetation maintenance

Dates for the work are weather permitting, however at this time are planned for:

Eastbound Thursday, May 26 at 11 pm until Monday, May 30 at 4 am

Thursday, May 26 at 11 pm until Monday, May 30 at 4 am Westbound Friday May 27 at 10 am until Monday, May 30 at 4 am

Given the nature of the work, these dates may change depending on weather. Updates will be posted at www.hamilton.ca/lincmaintenance and on Twitter @CityofHamilton.

Traffic is expected to increase during this maintenance weekend, and motorists should allow extra time and use alternate routes where possible.

The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as we complete these important infrastructure repairs and maintenance.