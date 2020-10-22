Club Capri in Thorold - which is still operating - awaiting word from province on grant

Club Capri in Thorold is awaiting word from the province to see if it will be successful receiving a grant to help it weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application for funding is underway and they are expected to get an answer early next month.

Earlier this week, Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch, called on the Ford government to help cultural clubs and associations.

He says cultural facilities in Niagara and across the province do everything from supporting seniors and youth, to welcoming newcomers, to raising money for food banks and other charities.

Burch used Club Capri in Thorold as an example, saying the popular hall, which has been operating for over a century, needs financial help to help it survive the pandemic.

Club Capri is currently offering take-out orders and in-door dining with a max of 50 people.

