Club Roma to hold festive event in support of Community Care and FACS Niagara

Club Roma in St. Catharines is planning a special holiday event in support of Community Care and Family and Children Services Niagara.

Club Roma will be hosting an outdoor fundraiser featuring holiday photo displays, local small business vendors, hot chocolate and food stations, and even a visit from Santa.

The event will be taking place in the gardens and under the pavilion on December 12th from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bins will be set up to collect food donations for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

COVID-19 conscious pictures with Santa will be available in exchange for an unwrapped toy donation for FACS.

Donations can also be dropped off at Club Roma anytime before December 16th.

Due to current limitations on gatherings, time slots must be booked ahead of time for the event by calling the Club Roma office.

Masks will be required.