CMHA poll shows only 35 percent of respondents rate mental health as "very good" or "excellent"
A new poll by the Canadian Mental Health Association suggests COVID-19's second wave has taken a toll on the mental health of Ontarians.
The survey found only 35 per cent of respondents consider their mental health to be "very good'' or "excellent,'' compared to 52 per cent in the first round of polling in May.
It also shows nearly 80 per cent believe there will be a "serious mental health crisis'' post-pandemic, compared to 66 per cent in August and 69 per cent in May.
The association is urging the provincial government to prioritize the sector in its upcoming budget.
