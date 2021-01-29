Coach says he was not aware of sex assault at St. Mike's until video of incident

A football coach at a prestigious Toronto private school says he wasn't aware of any incidents of violence or bullying there until he saw a video of a sexual assault on a student.

Daniel Lumsden took the stand today at the trial of a teen boy accused of sexually assaulting two fellow students St. Michael's College School in the fall of 2018.

Lumsden told a virtual court he was asked in November 2018 to go to the principal's office to help identify players from one of the school's teams in a video of an incident that took place that month.

He testified he did not recognize the victim, but did manage to identify some players. None of the people he identified in court were the accused.

The coach said that before seeing the video, he had never witnessed any such incidents -- or even any hazing or roughhousing -- at the school, nor had he heard of any.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon related to two incidents in which students were sexually assaulted with a broom handle.