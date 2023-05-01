Coffee to support Help Kids Shine campaign

Buying a coffee can be a big help as we kick off the Help Kids Shine campaign for the Niagara Children's Centre.

As part of their grand re-opening the McDonald's near Brock University is celebrating Coffee Days.

For one week, 50 cents from every Premium Roast Brewed Coffee and Tea sold at 44 John MacDonell Street will go towards Niagara Children's Centre.

Help Kids Shine is an annual community campaign to raise funds and awareness in support of Niagara Children's Centre.