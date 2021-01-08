Cogeco confirms internet issue for second time this week

We are hearing of another internet outage impacting Cogeco internet customers in Niagara.

Cogeco reported a wide spread outage earlier this week, that impacted customers for hours.

The company has acknowledged that "an issue outside of its network is causing intermittent issues" with its internet services.

Officials say technical teams are currently working to mitigate the issue as fast as possible.

They're apologizing again for the inconvenience but haven't said when the issue will be resolved.