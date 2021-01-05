iHeartRadio
Cogeco Internet outage is now over

An Internet outage in Niagara, and across the province, has now been resolved.

Cogeco reported an outage earlier today impacting Internet services. 

The company says technicians worked to resolve the problem and services were fully restored this afternoon.

It comes comes as students in Ontario are in virtual classrooms and many others working from home. 

