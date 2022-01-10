Cold Weather Alert for Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton is issuing a Cold Weather Alert effective tonight. A Cold Weather Alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below minus 15 degrees Celsius or minus 20 with wind chill.

This alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health. Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. During extreme cold weather conditions, please call, visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours.

The City of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people that are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. Each of those agencies will implement their policies and procedures with regards to cold weather. Select City of Hamilton Recreation Centres are available during regular customer service hours for those who need to keep warm. Select community partner agencies are offering warm places as drop-in during cold alerts. To protect residents, COVID-19 precautions will be in place for all sites.

Learn more about Hamilton’s Community Cold Response.

Members of the public can report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 Ext. 0.

The best place for you during a Cold Alert is indoors. If you must be outside:

Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.

Protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves.

To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.

Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Avoid strenuous exercise.

Additional Resources

For information about the Community Cold Response, community resources, warming centres & shelters, and signs of cold-related illness visit www.hamilton.ca/cold.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON