Cold Weather Alert for Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton is issuing a Cold Weather Alert effective today. A Cold Weather Alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below -15 degrees Celsius or - 20 degrees Celsius with wind chill.

This alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health. Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. During extreme cold weather conditions, please call, visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours.

The City of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people that are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. Each of those agencies will implement their policies and procedures with regards to cold weather.

Warming Centres

During a Cold Alert select City of Hamilton Recreation Centres will be available as community warming centres for those who need to keep warm.

Bennetto Recreation Centre (450 Hughson St. N, Hamilton, ON) will be available as a warming centre overnight from 5 pm to 12 noon during a Cold Alert.

In addition, the following City of Hamilton Recreation Centres will be available as warming centres from 12 noon to 7 pm during a Cold Alert:

Select community partner agencies are offering warm places or extended hours of operation as drop-in sites during cold alerts:

The Hub 78 Vine Street, Hamilton (at Vine and Park)

Regular hours of operation : Daily from 5 pm to 9 pm

Cold Alert Extended hours of operation: 11 pm - 7 am



: Daily from 5 pm to 9 pm 11 pm - 7 am Wesley Day Centre 52 Catherine Street North, Hamilton.

Extended Hours of operation during Cold Alert: Monday to Friday: 8:30 am to 4 pm & 5 pm to 9 pm Saturday 8:30 am to 1:30 pm & 7 pm to 9 pm Sunday 1 to 5 pm & 7 pm to 9 pm



To protect residents, COVID-19 precautions will be in place for all sites. Learn more about the Community Cold Response and access a complete list of drop-in locations and hours of operation by visiting www.hamilton.ca/cold

Members of the public can report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 Ext. 0.

The best place for you during a Cold Alert is indoors. If you must be outside:

Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.

Protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves.

To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.

Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Avoid strenuous exercise.

Additional Resources

For information about the Community Cold Response, community resources, warming centres & shelters, and signs of cold-related illness visit www.hamilton.ca/cold.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON