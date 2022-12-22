Cold Weather Alert for Hamilton - December 23, 2022

The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton is issuing a Cold Weather Alert effective Friday December 23, 2022. A Cold Weather Alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below minus -15°C or -20° with wind chill.

This alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health. Wind always makes it feel colder and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. During extreme cold weather conditions, please call, visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours.

The City of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people that are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. Each of those agencies will implement their policies and procedures with regards to cold weather.

During a Cold Alert, select City of Hamilton Recreation Centres and Hamilton Public Library locations are available as community warming centres for those who need to keep warm during regular business hours.

Learn more about the Community Cold Response and access a complete list of ongoing community resources serving people experiencing homelessness including emergency shelters, and drop-in locations by visiting www.hamilton.ca/cold.

If you observe someone you feel is in imminent danger, please contact emergency services by calling 9-1-1.

The best place for you during a Cold Alert is indoors. If you must be outside:

Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.

Protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves.

To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.

Drink warm fluids but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Avoid strenuous exercise.

Additional Resources

For information about the Community Cold Response, community resources, warming centres & shelters, and signs of cold-related illness visit www.hamilton.ca/cold .

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON