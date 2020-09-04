Colder weather and holidays bring new COVID-19 concerns
Dr. Theresa Tam says the fall will bring new risks in the COVID-19 pandemic along with its colder weather and holidays that usually bring families together.
Canada's chief public health officer says Canadians need to consider their own risk factors and the details of the plans for any gathering before deciding to go mark an occasion in person with friends and family.
She says knowing the people you're with does not protect you from catching the virus that causes the respiratory illness.
Tam says government agencies, employers and individuals understand the virus better now, so the situation we're facing is different from the one in the spring when COVID-19 first spread.
But an average of 525 COVID-19 cases a day have been reported in Canada the past week, a noticeable uptick from earlier in the summer, and schools are reopening across the country.
Tam says downloading the government's COVID Alert app is one way to mitigate the risks of catching and spreading the illness unknowingly although it is currently only operational in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - September 5thThis week, Liz speaks with Agatha Podgorski, Director of Communications for the Culinary Trail Association about all the food-related travel options in Niagara and in Ontario. In segment two, Liz is looking at the countries welcoming Canadian travellers right now and what's expected in terms of travel health insurance and negative COVID-19 tests. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
FOOD THERAPY - September 5thLynn talks to Janet Pritchard from McMaster University about eating to prevent age-related frailty, or sarcopenia. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Karl Dockstader, Co-host of One Dish, One Mic on News Talk 610 CKTB - Arrested while covering the ongoing Indigenous land dispute at 1492 Land Back LaneKarl Dockstader joined Matt Holmes on The Weekend Edition, Saturday, September 05/20 See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.