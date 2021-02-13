Coldest Night fundraiser goes virtual for 2021

Four local agencies are getting ready for the "Coldest Night of The Year."

In its 10th year, the national fundraiser helps charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger.

Here in Niagara those charities include Project Share, Start Me Up Niagara, YWCA West Niagara, and Open Arms Mission.

Pam Sharp, Executive Director at Project Share, says "The response from the community has been wonderful." Sharp adds that they have hit their initial fundraising goal of $30,000, "We are hoping those donations will continue to come in. Unfortunately the impact of the pandemic on the vulnerable in our community will be long lasting."

Anyone interested in taking part on February 20th can sign up to help their local agency at cnoy.org

To hear more from Pam Sharp listen to her conversation with Matt Holmes HERE.