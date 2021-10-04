Collecting money to honour 20 men from Port Dalhousie who died in the war

An online fundraiser is collecting money to make banners to honour 20 men from Port Dalhousie who died in the two Great World Wars.

A Cenotaph in Port, at the corner of Main and Ann, lists the 20 men's names who died, and work is underway to create banners for each of the men, along with artwork from students at St. Ann School.

Jeff Mackie says it's important to remember who these men were.

The group is hoping to raise $10,000 to create the banners, and then have them displayed throughout the community.

So far around $5000 has been raised.

