Collection of mobile data the topic of emergency meeting in Ottawa

The House of Commons ethics committee is expected to hold an emergency meeting later this week to investigate the Public Health Agency's decision to collect data from millions of mobile phones.



The aim of the data is meant to understand travel patterns during the COVID pandemic.



The Commons is still on its holiday break, but Conservative and Bloc Quebecois M-Ps asked for the committee to have an emergency meeting after it emerged the agency is seeking to extend the data collection practice more than another 12 months.



Ethics committee chair Pat Kelly, a Calgary Conservative M-P, told The Canadian Press he is consulting members from all parties and will schedule a meeting for later this week to look at the privacy implications.



Last week Tory M-P John Brassard wrote to Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien, and asked him to investigate.



Brassard said the collection of data by the Public Health Agency amounted to tracking Canadians and raised numerous red flags about privacy.



An official with the Public Health Agency of Canada provided a statement saying the agency consulted with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.