Comedian Candy Palmater dead at 53
Candy Palmater, an Indigenous comedian, actor, broadcast personality and host of ``The Candy Show,'' has died.
Palmater was 53 when she died peacefully at her Toronto home on Christmas morning, her partner and manager Denise Tompkins said Monday.
A member of the Eel River Bar First Nation in New Brunswick, Palmater created, wrote and starred on her award-winning comedy variety show ``The Candy Show'' on A-P-T-N for five seasons.
The Mi'kmaq performer also had acting credits on ``Trailer Park Boys,'' ``Big Pride,'' ``Sex & Violence,'' and ``Forgive Me.''
She was also a regular co-host on CTV's weekday talk show ``The Social'' and hosted ``The Candy Palmater Show'' on CBC Radio One.
Tompkins said Palmater was diagnosed with a disease called eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) earlier this month, but a cause of death was still unknown as of Monday.
The rare disease is characterized by inflammation that can impact organs including the heart and kidneys.
Palmater won a number of awards, including a 2015 Indigenous music award for ``The Candy Show'' and a 2017 Bonham Centre Award from the University of Toronto, which honours
distinguished contribution to the public understanding of sexual diversity in Canada.
-
AM Roundtable - Jeff Chesebrough and Mike BalsomAM Roundtable - Jeff Chesebrough and Mike Balsom
-
Regional Council year in reviewMatt talks to Rob Foster, Lincoln Regional Councillor
-
Fixing Fort Erie Wind Storm DamageMatt talks to Gregary Ford, Executive Director with Niagara Coastal Community Collaborative