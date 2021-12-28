Comedian Candy Palmater dead at 53

Candy Palmater, an Indigenous comedian, actor, broadcast personality and host of ``The Candy Show,'' has died.

Palmater was 53 when she died peacefully at her Toronto home on Christmas morning, her partner and manager Denise Tompkins said Monday.

A member of the Eel River Bar First Nation in New Brunswick, Palmater created, wrote and starred on her award-winning comedy variety show ``The Candy Show'' on A-P-T-N for five seasons.



The Mi'kmaq performer also had acting credits on ``Trailer Park Boys,'' ``Big Pride,'' ``Sex & Violence,'' and ``Forgive Me.''



She was also a regular co-host on CTV's weekday talk show ``The Social'' and hosted ``The Candy Palmater Show'' on CBC Radio One.



Tompkins said Palmater was diagnosed with a disease called eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) earlier this month, but a cause of death was still unknown as of Monday.



The rare disease is characterized by inflammation that can impact organs including the heart and kidneys.

Palmater won a number of awards, including a 2015 Indigenous music award for ``The Candy Show'' and a 2017 Bonham Centre Award from the University of Toronto, which honours

distinguished contribution to the public understanding of sexual diversity in Canada.