Comedy giant Pete Davidson coming to perform in Niagara Falls

Pete Davidson will be coming to Niagara to perform at the OLG Stage.

Davidson is currently the creator, executive producer, writer and star of the show Bupkis.

He stared in The King of Staten Island, a 2020 American comedy-drama film, and he is well known for being a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

In 2020, he released the stand-up special Pete Davidson: Alive From New York. Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

He recently released his second Netflix special Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli.

"Pete Davidson has an incredible way to read the audience with a signature delivery. We are thrilled to welcome his tour to the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino," says Cathy Price, Vice President of Marketing, Niagara Casinos.

“Pete Davidson kicks off one of the most entertaining months we have ever staged at Fallsview Casino Resort as we celebrate our 20th anniversary and kick off our Hot Summer Fun Concert Series. Stay tuned for more once in a lifetime announcements to come!” says Price.

Davidson brings his 'Prehab Tour' to the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Saturday June 8, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Pete Davidson performance go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.