Comfort arrives in New York City

The US Naval Hospital Ship Comfort is trying to turn the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo writes, ‘This day will be remembered. The hospital capacity we add now will save lives.”

The ship docked in New York City has 1,000 hospital beds and carries 1,200 personnel to help with the fight.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says, “The toughest weeks of this crisis are, unfortunately, still ahead. We need our nation to stand by us. And when the battle is done here, we’ll be the first to send aid to the rest of the nation.”

The US has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and New York is the hardest hit region with a death toll of more than 1,200 people.

