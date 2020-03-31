Comfort arrives in New York City
The US Naval Hospital Ship Comfort is trying to turn the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.
Governor Andrew Cuomo writes, ‘This day will be remembered. The hospital capacity we add now will save lives.”
The ship docked in New York City has 1,000 hospital beds and carries 1,200 personnel to help with the fight.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says, “The toughest weeks of this crisis are, unfortunately, still ahead. We need our nation to stand by us. And when the battle is done here, we’ll be the first to send aid to the rest of the nation.”
The US has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and New York is the hardest hit region with a death toll of more than 1,200 people.
This day will be remembered.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 30, 2020
The hospital capacity we add now will save lives.
God bless New York. pic.twitter.com/6oniwJbYSx
The USNS Comfort is a beacon of hope.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 30, 2020
Help has arrived in New York City. pic.twitter.com/PcNcX4fU93
-
COVID-19 | Wayne Gates Calling for 80% Rent Subsidy During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on renters and landlords
-
COVID-19 | Petition to Get Foreign Trained Doctors to Lend Their Skills During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Emily Kovacs – Executive Director Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre in regarding foreign trained doctors to help battle COVID-19 Pandemic
-
COVID-19 | Tokyo Olympics Moved to 2021, Same Time as Canada Summer Games in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Hamilton – Chair of the 2021 Canada Summer Games in regards to moving the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, same time as Canada Summer Games in Niagara