Comic Con returns to Niagara Falls this weekend

Niagara Falls Comic Con returns this weekend.

The annual gathering is taking over the Niagara Falls Convention Centre starting this afternoon.

Guests this year include the Trailer Park Boys, William Daniels or Mr Feeny from Boy Meets World, and Jerry Mathers from Leave it to Beaver.

Wrestlers Ric Flair and Brett Hart will be there as will former Toronto Maple Leaf stars Wendel Clark and Rick Vaive.

Comic-Con opens today and runs until Sunday.

Cor more information visit https://nfcomiccon.com/