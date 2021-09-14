Comic Norm Macdonald has died after a private battle with cancer
Comedian Norm Macdonald has died after a private battle with cancer, says his management agency.
He was 61.
He was born in Quebec City, and went on to be a successful stand-up comedian, writer, and actor.
Early in his career, he wrote for the sitcom Roseanne, and appeared as a guest on The Drew Carey Show and NewsRadio.
Macdonald also appeared on Saturday Night Live, and went on to star in his own sitcom, the Norm Show.
During the COVID pandemic, Macdonald hosted a Youtube show called Quarantined with Norm Macdonald where he interviewed famous friends.
