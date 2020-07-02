Commercial rent relief program for small businesses being extended

Help is on the way for small businesses across the country.



Ottawa and the provinces are extending a commercial rent relief program to help cover July costs for eligible small businesses.



And they have made some changes to the program.



It will no longer claw back the costs of insurance proceeds and provincial rent supports from the forgivable loans for current and new applicants.



And businesses that qualified for loans by showing revenue declines of 70 per cent in April, May or June won't have to be re-assessed.