Commercial trucks taken off the road following NRP blitz

A traffic blitz in Lincoln aiming to keep commercial trucks away from town roads.

Niagara Regional Police set up in Beamsville Thursday to stop trucks using municipal roads instead of staying on the Q.E.W and checking in at the Vineland Commercial Vehicle Impound Facility.

Trucks were stopped and if the needed a full inspection they were directed to the Impund facility for further examination.

18 trucks required a closer look and 39% of those were placed Out-Of-Service for various infractions.

NRP along with the Ministry of Transportation stopped 39 vehicles in all and issued 13 Provincial Offence Notices.