Commisso's Fresh Foods asking shoppers to help protect staff

Commisso's Fresh Foods is putting new measures in place to protect customers and employees.​

Staff have been placed at the doors to help restrict the number of people inside the store at one time.

Owner Rocky Commisso says they have even had to turn some people away at the door when they tried to go shopping after returning from March Break trips abroad.

He says they have lost a few staff members due to fear and other issues.

“They’re coming to work every day in the face of this issue. They’re afraid. They’re concerned for their own health, they’re concerned for their families health at home. So it’s very stressful for them. So its not just for the customer, it’s for our employees and our staff as well to make sure that they feel comfortable and safe coming to work as well.”

But he adds 99 percent of customers are ‘getting it’ and practicing social distancing.

He is looking for some people to help out in store – namely cashiers.

Commisso says the store is also working at making all aisles one way to improve physical distancing.

The store also has a dedicated shopping hour from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. for seniors and other vulnerable people.