Commisso's Fresh Foods introducing dedicated shopping hour for seniors
Officials with a local grocery store is asking residents to take COVID-19 seriously.
Commisso's Fresh Foods President Rocky Commisso says people are coming back home from abroad and heading into the store to pick up groceries, despite orders to self-isolate for 14 days.
He also says, "We're also seeing the same customer in the store every day. Please, when you come to the store get enough for 3, 4, 5 days. Every time you go out to a public space you're exposing the people who are working there and you're exposing yourself."
Commisso's is also introducing a dedicated shopping hour from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. for seniors and other vulnerable people.
The number of customers allowed within the store at one time is also being limited.
-
5PM MAR 24TH
Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health
Tim Curtis, President, NOTL Hydro
-
4PM MAR 24TH
Niagara West MP Dean Allison
Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health
Laura Babcock, President POWERGROUP Communications, media & PR strategist
-
3PM MAR 24TH
Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst