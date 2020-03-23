Commisso's Fresh Foods introducing dedicated shopping hour for seniors

Officials with a local grocery store is asking residents to take COVID-19 seriously.

Commisso's Fresh Foods President Rocky Commisso says people are coming back home from abroad and heading into the store to pick up groceries, despite orders to self-isolate for 14 days.

He also says, "We're also seeing the same customer in the store every day. Please, when you come to the store get enough for 3, 4, 5 days. Every time you go out to a public space you're exposing the people who are working there and you're exposing yourself."

Commisso's is also introducing a dedicated shopping hour from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. for seniors and other vulnerable people.

The number of customers allowed within the store at one time is also being limited.