iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Commisso's Fresh Foods introducing dedicated shopping hour for seniors

CKTB - NEWS - Grocery Store

Officials with a local grocery store is asking residents to take COVID-19 seriously.

Commisso's Fresh Foods President Rocky Commisso says people are coming back home from abroad and heading into the store to pick up groceries, despite orders to self-isolate for 14 days.

He also says, "We're also seeing the same customer in the store every day. Please, when you come to the store get enough for 3, 4, 5 days. Every time you go out to a public space you're exposing the people who are working there and you're exposing yourself."

Commisso's is also introducing a dedicated shopping hour from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. for seniors and other vulnerable people.

The number of customers allowed within the store at one time is also being limited.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM MAR 24TH

    Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health

    Tim Curtis, President, NOTL Hydro

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM MAR 24TH

    Niagara West MP Dean Allison

    Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health

    Laura Babcock, President POWERGROUP Communications, media & PR strategist

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM MAR 24TH

    Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst

     