Community Care looking for peanut butter donations

Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is putting out a call for peanut butter donations.

They say that they are experiencing high demand lately and that the inventory at the food bank is at an all time low.

You can drop off a donation to Community Care at 12 North Street between 9 a.m.-Noon and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

