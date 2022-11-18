Community Care looking for your scrap metal

Your scrap metal can be used this weekend to help those in need.

Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold along with AIM Recycling are holding a scrap metal drive tomorrow.

All you have to do is take your scrap over to the back parking lot at the Parkway Social on 327 Ontario Street in St. Catharines.

Crews will be collecting between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The money raised goes into food and shelter sectary programs as well as emergency services and support.