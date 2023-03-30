Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold celebrates new refrigerated truck

Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold has unveiled its new refrigerated truck.

An event was held at Zehrs on Geneva St. at the Fairview Mall to celebrate the occasion.

Community Care was nationally recognized when chosen as one of five Canadian food banks to receive a grant funded by Loblaw Companies Ltd. and through Food Banks Canada.

The grant, along with help from the Niagara Golf Marathon, and Metro Truck Group, funded the purchase of the truck.

"The benefit of this truck does not just benefit our organization, but for the network of regional food banks, Feed Niagara, to which we belong and ensures continued access to perishable and non-perishable food products locally, provincially, as well as through national food share initiatives."



