Community Care St. Catharines seeing highest numbers ever this year

Community Care St. Catharines is seeing their highest numbers ever this year.

This past week they have registered 100 new clients, and served nearly 1,000 households.

With back to school around the corner Community Care wants all students to go back with new clothes and school supplies.

CEO at Community Care, Betty-Lou Souter says that even small donations like pencil crayons, erasers, and backpacks can make a signifcant impact.

Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer can find information on the Community Care St. Catharine's FaceBook page.