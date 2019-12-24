Community comes together for free Christmas Day meal in St. Catharines

The annual tradition of a free Christmas Day meal in St. Catharines is now better than ever.

Mario De Devitis' family tradition of providing free meals on the 25th out of "Gord's Place" appeared to be in jeopardy following the restaurant's closure.

That's when Niagara United stepped up as a partner to ensure the tradition lives on.

Wendi Duggan with Niagara United tells CKTB the persevrance of the community to make this event happen was a Christmas miracle.

110 volunteers have come together, with over $5,600 being raised online.

That money will go towards a turkey lunch for 500 people, complete with vegetables and stuffing.

There will also be a toy for every child in attendance.

The District School Board of Niagara gave the green light to use Harriet Tubman Public School, which is conveniently located in the downtown core.

If you are interested in stopping by, the meal will be served Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers are always welcome, and you can find more information here.