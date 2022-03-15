Community Fridge in St. Catharines in need of donations

The shelves of the Community Fridge in St. Catharines are looking bare.

The fridge located at the Lincoln Country Humane Society is currently in need of donations.

Organizers are asking for donations of any items possible.

If you are looking for an idea they say pasta, red sauces, breads, dairy products, and canned goods are always terrific to have.

The community fridge is free for anyone to drop in and take what they need.

Donations can be dropped off right at the fridge in front of the LCHS on Fourth Avenue.

For more information on how to donate visit https://lchs.ca/communityfridge/