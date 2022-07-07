Community fridge marks first anniversary

It has been one year since the Lincoln County Humane Society launched Niagara's first Community Fridge.

And it's not going anywhere - at least for now.

The fridge provides thousands of pounds of food to thousands of people.

It's open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and allows families or individuals to take the food they need.

Executive Director Kevin Strooband says there's a possibility to expand, "As we expand our footprint across Niagara I think there is an opportunity and I want to make sure it is the right thing to do and I don't want to lose focus of what our mandate is." He adds, "This isn't within our mandate but in my mind and clearly to the boards, we are a part of the community, we had an opportunity and we seized it. So I think that could carry on in the future but we need to be careful."

A team of volunteers keeps the fridge stocked and clean.