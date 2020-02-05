Community groups host free screening of 'Push - The Film'

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network, United Way Niagara, and Niagara Artists Centre will be hosting a free screening to draw attention to the current housing landscape in Niagara.

'Push - The Film' will be playing at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre's Film House on Wednesday, March 18th at 7 p.m. followed by a 30 minute moderated panel.

The documentary follows Canada Without Poverty's executive director in her role as United Nations Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing.

Officials with the NPRN encourage people to order your free ticket in advance by calling the box office at 905-688-0722 or going online at firstontariopac.ca