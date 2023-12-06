Community meeting tonight to discuss new temporary shelter in St. Catharines

The Region is holding a meeting tonight to discuss the temporary housing facility in St. Catharines.

The meeting is set for 6-8pm at Robertson Hall at the Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre on Church Street.

The temporary shelter at 29 Riordon Street and will open early next year with 50 beds.

It is expected to be in place for two years while a new permanent location is built.

Tonight's meeting will include officials from Niagara Region, Niagara Regional Housing, Niagara Regional Police Service community policing team and the City of St. Catharines.

The shelter comes after a review determined that the Region should move away from seasonal shelters, and convert to all year, full day shelters.