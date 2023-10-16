Community raises $71,000 after the murder of a Niagara paramedic and mother

It has been a difficult time for Niagara residents who knew and worked with a popular paramedic.

Cheryl Kowalik, who would have turned 45-years-old in December, was found dead at a home on Victoria Ave. in Lincoln last Wednesday.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Niagara Police have not identified the victim or the suspect, saying the case involves intimidate partner violence.

A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for the education of Kowalik's two sons.

It has so far raised $71,000.

Kowalik was a paramedic with Niagara EMS for 24 years.

The service described her as an outstanding paramedic with an infectious smile.

A celebration of life will be held this Sunday, and in lieu of flowers, a donation to Gillian’s Place, or the Humane Society is appreciated. Click here for funeral details.

"Cheryl was a bright light who brought happiness and love into our lives. She was the glue that kept us together. Cheryl loved her sons more than anything and consistently showed her love of her family. Growing up Cheryl enjoyed horseback riding and was full of life and radiant energy. She pursued her dream to become a paramedic where she served over 24 years. Cheryl’s devotion to helping others made her an outstanding paramedic and she touched the lives of countless people that she worked with and cared for."