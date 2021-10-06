Community raises over $40,000 for Welland mom fighting cancer

Over $40,000 has been raised for a Welland mom, who has only been given 12-24 months to live.

Kristina Olinski, who is a mother of three, is dying from what looks like a bruise on her foot, but is instead an extremely rare and aggressive cancer.

So far, she has undergone four surgeries, extensive radiation and immunotherapy, but the cancer continues to spread to her organs and now her left leg.

Olinski has been given 12-24 months to live, so her family is turning to naturopathic treatment at a centre in Mexico that specializes in alternative therapies.

A fundraiser was started to help her raise $100,000 for her upcoming treatment costs and support from the community has poured in.