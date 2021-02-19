Community rallies around 14 yr old St. Catharines girl battling rare disease
The Niagara community is rallying around a 14 year old St. Catharines girl who is set to receive a life-saving surgery.
Abbi Monaghan was diagnosed with Cystinosis as a baby. The disease is rare, incurable, and slowly destroys the organs in the body including the kidneys, liver, eyes, muscles and the brain.
Abbi will be undergoing a kidney transplant at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, which will come with a 6 month recovery.
Abbi's mom works at Pathstone and will be taking time off of work to stay with her for recovery period.
Starting today, Pathstone staff can purchase sunglasses in support of Abbi for $5 with funds going to the family.
To see the GoFundMe link click here.
