Community rallies around Niagara Falls widow and cancer patient

Niagara Falls residents are rallying around a widow this holiday season.

Wenda Morris' son-in-law, Paul Bell reached out to the mayor’s office a few weeks ago to share the story of his mother-in-law who lost her husband to a traffic accident and has also been diagnosed with cancer.

Bell says this would have been the first year Morris was left to put up Christmas lights, a tradition her family started when they first bought their home.

However, Morris is struggling with her recent cancer treatments.

Bell says they decided to reach out to the community to brighten the spirits and the houses on the crescent.

He says the whole cul de sac is lit up and a light installation has been donated.

OPG Winter Festival of Lights’ Executive Director Tina Myers stepped up and rallied gifts of lights and services to install a beautiful display in the middle of the crescent.

Barto Crescent’s donated light display will be installed by volunteers and sponsors Friday morning at 8:30AM.