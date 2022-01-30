Community rallies around St. Catharines councillor who had rock thrown threw window

The community has rallied around a St. Catharines city councillor after someone threw a rock through her window over the weekend.

Karrie Porter issued a statement saying police have been contacted and an investigation is underway after a large rock smashed through her window at 3 a.m.

Porter says this is the second targeted attack on her family home.

-Story continues below

Fellow councillor, Laura Ip launched a GoFundMe account to help raise money to fix the window.

Over $2000 was raised quickly and Porter says she is grateful for the community's support.

Porter says she will continue to work for the community and will not be deterred by acts of violence.

She released a video of what apperars to be a male suspect running from the scene.

Many community leaders tweeted their support for Porter, condemning the act.