Community Support Services of Niagara offers grocery delivery for seniors

Community Support Services of Niagara has launched a grocery delivery program for seniors.

To qualify for the program, residents must be over the age of 65 or living with a disability and be able to pay for the groceries with a credit card.

Priority will be given to people who are considered in the ‘at risk’ category for COVID-19 with no family members living in the region and no ability to drive.

Anyone interested in using the program is asked to call 905-682-3800 extension 706 and leave a message so a volunteer can call back.