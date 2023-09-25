Community supports family after 6 year old passed away battling Leukemia

A family in Niagara Falls has raised over $120,000 to honour their daughter.

Six year old Jordy Pepperall passed away earlier this month after battling Leukemia.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral costs and create a charity in Jordy’s name.

The post on GoFundMe says that Jordy was full of life and lit up every room she walked into.

Over the weekend Niagara Falls was lit up pink to honour Jordy.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-jordy-pepperall?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer