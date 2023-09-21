Community supports West Lincoln crossing guard in need of accesible vehicle

A crossing guard in West Lincoln has a new accessible vehicle thanks to some generous community donations.

Laura Davies began her fundraising efforts back in April as she was in need of a new wheelchair accessible vehicle for her daughter Alyssa.

Davies was selling chocolate bars outside Foodland in Smithville before the community took over.

Barbeque fundraiser's were held by Turkstra Lumber and Wayne Schilstra Re/MAX Team.

Stanpac and Woodshed donated $10,000 each.

In all $60,600 was raised and Laura now has an accessible 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan.