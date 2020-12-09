Commuters may hit some slick roads towards Toronto

If you're heading up the highway to Toronto this morning, Environment Canada has just issued a weather advisory for the area and areas north.

They've got a little bit of snow on the ground and with temperatures dropping in areas roads are becoming slick.

The weather agency says drivers can expected rapidly accumulating snow, slippery conditions and reduced visibility.

Between two and four centimetres of snow is expected, with more falling in some areas at higher elevations.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by late morning.

At the same time, precipitation will become lighter or mix with showers, offering some improvement to travel conditions.

There are currently no warnings in place for Niagara, Hamilton, or Peel Regions.