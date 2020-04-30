Companies interested in buildng Stoney Creek Confederation GO station can now apply

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff is calling an announcement today 'a significant milestone in expanding rail service in Niagara and Hamilton.'

The public tender for the construction at the Confederation GO Station site in Stoney Creek was released by Metrolinx today meaning companies interested in building it can start applying.

Construction scheduling and anticipated completion will be confirmed following award of the contract.

The Confederation GO Station will offer a number of essential customer amenities, including an accessible island platform with tunnel connections and canopies, a passenger pick-up and drop-off area and direct stair access from Centennial Parkway.

The station will also offer approximately 150 additional parking spaces.

“This is good news for the people of Niagara who are eagerly looking forward to service increases in the Peninsula," said Oosterhoff.

"As the GO Train expansion move into the region, this will help many commuters, and those who move throughout the GTA. Progress on critical infrastructure files like the Confederation GO Station are a positive development for the residents of Niagara.”

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, work on the preliminary design business case for the Niagara expansion continues.

Metrolinx officials recently met, April 20, via video conference with the Niagara GO Expansion Chief Administrative Officers Working Group, to discuss ongoing plans.

Meanwhile, in a separate, but related project, a new Park ‘N’ Ride opened at the site on the North side of the tracks in November 2019.

The Park ‘N’ Ride, which includes a bus loop with shelters and approximately 60 parking spaces, is serviced by GO Bus Route 12, as well as multiple HSR Bus routes.