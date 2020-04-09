Companies pitching in to help Hotel Dieu Shaver

Some local companies are lending a hand to Hotel Dieu Shaver.

Yesterday Rankin Construction dropped off hundreds of PPE to protect staff and patients.

Earlier this week, Walker Industries also donated masks.

Anyone who wants to make a donation is encouraged to email hdsfoundation@hoteldieushaver.org.

In the meantime, Hotel Dieu Shaver is also offering temporary free parking at their facility due to the widespread financial strain of COVID-19.

