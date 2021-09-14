Company and three directors facing fine for fire code violations at St. Catharines rental

A company and three of its directors are facing a fine after pleading guilty to fire code contraventions in St. Catharines.

The convictions include four counts of failing to maintain smoke alarms and two for failing to maintain carbon monoxide alarms at a residential rental property at 15 Queenston Street.

The fine adds up to $8,000 plus court surcharge.

Working smoke alarms are required on every storey of a home and outside all sleeping areas in Ontario.

Provincial law also requires carbon monoxide alarms outside sleeping areas in units with a fuel-burning appliance and in units that share a wall or floor with a service room with a fuel-burning appliance or an attached garage.