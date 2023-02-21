Company awarded $3.6B contract to build and maintain new South Niagara Hospital

A contract has been awarded to a company that will build the new South Niagara Hospital.

EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare (EDIH) has been awarded a fixed-price contract of approximately $3.6 billion to design, build, finance and maintain the new South Niagara Hospital.

The contract reflects the payments made during construction, the substantial completion payment and the monthly service payments before inflation adjustments.

Crews will soon begin site work on the property, with construction planned to begin this summer.

The hospital will take five years to build, with occupancy planned for 2028.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare to bring this exciting new hospital to Niagara. The team at EDIH has created a truly impressive building design that is specific to our needs, showcasing their knowledge and expertise in healthcare infrastructure,” said Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO of Niagara Health. “The new state-of-the–art hospital is going to transform healthcare for the Niagara region and will attract healthcare workers to the region. I look forward to watching it come to life over the next few years.”

The 1.3-million-square-foot hospital will be centrally located in Niagara Falls, just off the QEW on the corner of Montrose and Biggar roads.

It will offer emergency, critical care, diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical services, as well as Centres of Excellence in complex care, wellness in aging, and stroke.

"It was with tremendous efforts put forth by a great deal of people to reach this milestone. EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare is excited to reach commercial and financial close and we are looking forward to delivering this monumental project for the communities of South Niagara.” Joey Comeau, EVP and COO, EllisDon Capital

Niagara Health has unveiled a 5-year strategic plan, which will see it transition to a 'regional model' with two acute care sites, including the opening of the new South Niagara Site hospital, and one ambulatory care site.

Welland is the proposed ambulatory location, and it will still continue to have 24/7 Emergency Services, eight to 10 observation beds, stabilization, transfer, treatment and care co-ordination.

Niagara Health says once emergency surgeries on the evenings and weekends are cancelled at the Welland Hospital at the end of this month, they will not return.

Patients needing emergency surgery will be transferred to the current Niagara Falls Site on Portage Rd.

The changes take effect Monday, Feb. 27.