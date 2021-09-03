Company behind Maple Leafs and Raptors requiring proof of vaccination for indoor and outdoor events

Sports fans who want to catch a game in Toronto will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the company behind the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, the Toronto Argonauts, and the Toronto Marlies, will be requiring all fans attending events be vaccinated.

This includes indoor and outdoor events.

The announcement came a day after the Ontario government announced it is bringing in a proof-of-vaccination system for all Ontarians accessing some non-essential services.

President and CEO Michael Friisdahl voiced his support for the provincial decision, stating, "Providing the safest environment within our venues and protecting our community from the transmission of COVID-19 are our highest priorities and ensuring all attendees and staff at our events are fully vaccinated is the ultimate safeguard in that goal. We strongly believe that this mandatory vaccine policy, along with the other enhanced measures we are adding, should allow us to safely resume hosting both indoor and outdoor events at full capacity in time for the start of the Maple Leafs and Raptors seasons this Fall."

Indoor sporting events were included on the provincial list of settings where the proof-of-vaccination system would be implemented, but the government had said the requirements would not apply to outdoor settings where the risk of transmission is lower, with the exception of outdoor nightclub spaces.

MLSE representatives say proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted for admittance to venues or events, except for people with verified medical exemptions.

Children under 12 are also exempt.