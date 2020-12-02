Compassionate Care Act gains all party support at third reading
A bill calling for a provincial framework to support palliative care gained all party support at third reading.
Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff championed the Compassionate Care Act stating the Health Minister must set out a provincial framework to support palliative care within one year and table a report on the state of palliative care in Ontario within three years.
The bill is meant to ensure all Ontario residents can access the care when they need it.
In a post on Instagram Oosterhoff says he is very grateful for the support on Bill 3 and prays it will serve to promote dignity and respectful palliative care for many at end-of-life.
The bill is set to receive royal assent today.
