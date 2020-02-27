Complaint filed with Ombudsman after DSBN board trustee banned from a meeting

A complaint has been filed with the Ontario Ombudsman's office after a District School Board of Niagara board trustee was banned from a meeting.

Kate Baggott was barred from this week's meeting after fellow trustees felt she had violated the code of conduct by by replying to a Niagara West parent's concerns with discipline at a school.

A Better Niagara Director Ed Smith says he spoke to the Ombudsman's office over the phone to lodge a complaint against the board's decision.

"That board, for some reason that bewilders every single person in the public, decided to go for the nuclear option in their arsenal and ban her from being our representative at a meeting. So St. Catharines and Niagara-On-The-Lake were under-represented that night at the meeting."

He accuses the trustees of failing to follow the proper process for code of conduct allegations and says the whole ordeal feels 'personal.'

Smith says the Ombudsman's office did not commit to an investigation, but he expects to hear back by the end of this week.